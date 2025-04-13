Left Menu

BJP Leaders Honor Bhimrao Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary

BJP President J P Nadda, along with several senior leaders, paid tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The event, organized by BJP's Scheduled Caste wing in Delhi, included floral tributes and was attended by key figures such as CM Rekha Gupta and BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:42 IST
BJP Leaders Honor Bhimrao Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary
Bhimrao Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda, accompanied by other top leaders, commemorated Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary at a significant event in the capital. The homage took place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, under the aegis of the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, and Union Minister Virendra Kumar, amongst others. Attendees offered floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue, highlighting his monumental contributions to the Indian Constitution.

Prominent figures, including MPs Yogendra Chandolia and Naresh Bansal, as well as Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, participated in the ceremony. Dignitaries lit ceremonial lamps and collectively revered Ambedkar's legacy in shaping the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025