BJP Leaders Honor Bhimrao Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary

BJP president J P Nadda, accompanied by other top leaders, commemorated Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary at a significant event in the capital. The homage took place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, under the aegis of the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, and Union Minister Virendra Kumar, amongst others. Attendees offered floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue, highlighting his monumental contributions to the Indian Constitution.

Prominent figures, including MPs Yogendra Chandolia and Naresh Bansal, as well as Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, participated in the ceremony. Dignitaries lit ceremonial lamps and collectively revered Ambedkar's legacy in shaping the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)