Kharge Lashes Out at BJP, Alleges Betrayal and Unfulfilled Promises

Launching a blistering critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the BJP administration on Friday, branding it with terms such as 'lies,' 'deceit,' and 'fraud.' Kharge challenged Modi's claims about consulting over 20 lakh citizens for a 2047 roadmap, questioning transparency through recent RTI findings.

Accusing the central government of economic mismanagement, Kharge spotlighted India's soaring unemployment and declining household savings, alongside surging prices of essential commodities like tomatoes and onions. He criticized infrastructure issues, citing projects such as Maharashtra's Shivaji statue and Gujarat's bridge collapses, portraying a narrative of failed governance initiatives.

Kharge slammed the BJP for 'betrayal' in development and alleged financial scandals, referencing infamous figures like Nirav Modi. PM Modi counterattacked, accusing Congress of making empty promises, urging vigilance against their 'culture of fake assurances' in states like Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, spotlighting Congress's governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)