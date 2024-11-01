Left Menu

Karnataka CM Challenges PM Modi: Fulfilling Promises vs. Alleged BJP Failures

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes PM Modi, accusing the BJP of leaving Karnataka in debt and corruption while highlighting Congress' fulfillment of promises. Modi counters, citing Congress' history of unfilled pledges. The political discourse underscores claims of governance failures and economic burdens amidst contrasting achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:40 IST
Karnataka CM Challenges PM Modi: Fulfilling Promises vs. Alleged BJP Failures
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a verbal offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over criticism of Congress' performance in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering a legacy of corruption and debt. In a social media post, he asserted that the Congress-led government had fulfilled its commitments to the people, allocating more than Rs 52,000 crore and an additional Rs 52,903 crore for the state's capital development.

Siddaramaiah pointed out what he described as a 40 percent commission corruption under the BJP that siphoned resources away from transformative initiatives in Karnataka. He claimed his administration redirected those resources to benefit the populace and questioned BJP's achievements, highlighting concerns over India's projected debt reaching Rs 185.27 trillion by 2025—a significant portion of GDP.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed Siddaramaiah's sentiments, criticizing Modi's remarks. Shivakumar accused the Prime Minister's Office of misleading him, asserting that Congress remains committed to its policies, unlike what he describes as BJP's 'political gimmicks.' Modi, however, criticized Congress for unfulfilled promises and urged voters to be wary of what he termed as 'fake promises.' The exchange emphasizes accusations over governance failures and alleged economic mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024