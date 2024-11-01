Karnataka CM Challenges PM Modi: Fulfilling Promises vs. Alleged BJP Failures

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a verbal offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over criticism of Congress' performance in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering a legacy of corruption and debt. In a social media post, he asserted that the Congress-led government had fulfilled its commitments to the people, allocating more than Rs 52,000 crore and an additional Rs 52,903 crore for the state's capital development.

Siddaramaiah pointed out what he described as a 40 percent commission corruption under the BJP that siphoned resources away from transformative initiatives in Karnataka. He claimed his administration redirected those resources to benefit the populace and questioned BJP's achievements, highlighting concerns over India's projected debt reaching Rs 185.27 trillion by 2025—a significant portion of GDP.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed Siddaramaiah's sentiments, criticizing Modi's remarks. Shivakumar accused the Prime Minister's Office of misleading him, asserting that Congress remains committed to its policies, unlike what he describes as BJP's 'political gimmicks.' Modi, however, criticized Congress for unfulfilled promises and urged voters to be wary of what he termed as 'fake promises.' The exchange emphasizes accusations over governance failures and alleged economic mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)