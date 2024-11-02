Left Menu

Election Disinfo: Unveiling Fake Voter Fraud Video in Georgia

A video claiming voter fraud in Georgia is false and created by 'Russian influence actors,' as per US intelligence. This fake video emerged just before the presidential election to undermine its integrity. The FBI and other agencies are actively countering such disinformation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to safeguard electoral integrity, US intelligence officials stated on Friday that a video alleging voter fraud in Georgia is a fabrication orchestrated by 'Russian influence actors.' This video aims to erode trust in the upcoming presidential election's results.

The federal agencies, including the FBI, identified the video as part of an ongoing disinformation campaign just days before the election. Authorities have stressed the urgency of halting the dissemination of such misleading content to prevent it from influencing public perception.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger echoed concerns on Thursday, describing the video's creators as 'Russian trolls' intent on creating chaos. The intelligence community anticipates further attempts by Russia to circulate disinformation before and after the election to stoke division and doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

