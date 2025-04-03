Kerala's Political Storm: Resignation Demands Amidst Fraud Allegations

The political landscape in Kerala is fraught with tension as demands for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation intensify. This follows reports from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) implicating his daughter, T Veena, in a financial scandal involving unrendered services.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran and BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar spearheaded calls for Vijayan's immediate stepping down, describing the situation as a blow to ethical governance. They urged the ongoing CPI(M) Party Congress in Madurai to address this significant issue.

Sudhakaran and Chandrasekhar have alleged large-scale corruption and a collapse of transparency, urging the public and party alike to maintain a vigilant stance. Protests are organized across Kerala, with an intent to pressure for investigation and accountability in what they term an 'utmost seriousness' charge sheet released by SFIO.

(With inputs from agencies.)