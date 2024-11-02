Escalation of Hostilities: Israel and Hezbollah's Intensifying Conflict

In a significant escalation, Israel has launched severe airstrikes across Lebanon and Gaza, killing at least 24 people in northeast Lebanon, according to state media, and leaving wreckage in Beirut. Concurrently, Palestinians in central Gaza recovered 25 bodies following Israeli attacks targeting Hamas infrastructure.

The violence is unfolding amid the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts ahead of the U.S. elections. Israel's expanded strikes on Hezbollah-backed regions in Lebanon, coupled with Hezbollah's rocket attacks, mark a fierce intensification. Cross-border tensions spilled over with Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon since the 2006 conflict.

With the humanitarian toll rising, the United Nations reports massive displacements. Over 1.4 million people in Lebanon and thousands in Israel have been uprooted. Diplomatic endeavors have yet to yield ceasefire agreements, while Hamas insists on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, citing unmet humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)