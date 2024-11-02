Democrats Brace for Trump's Premature Victory Claim in Election

As the U.S. election approaches, Democrats are gearing up for a proactive response against any early victory claims by Donald Trump. Party officials are strategically mobilized to flood social media and airwaves should the Republican candidate declare an unverified win, reminiscent of his 2020 actions.

Election victory declarations are typically announced by major media outlets after analyzing official counts. Despite this precedent, Trump aims to declare a win on Election Day, a move warned against by election experts. Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, and her campaign are preparing to contest any premature announcement made by Trump.

The Harris campaign anticipates an early victory claim from Trump this election, which they've planned to counter in the court of public opinion. While Trump maintains the stolen election narrative from 2020, Democrats have lined up influential voices and media avenues to uphold proper electoral procedures and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)