High-Stakes Political Drama Unfolds in the U.S.

Legal battles have intensified in the U.S. as groups file lawsuits related to election procedures, such as in Georgia, where civil rights organizations are challenging delayed absentee ballot mailings.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Republican efforts to halt the count of certain Pennsylvania provisional ballots, a move that holds significant implications for the election result.

In a related development, immigration and border policies continue to stir political debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump offering contrasting visions on the matter.

