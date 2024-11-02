High-Stakes Political Drama Unfolds in the U.S.
A roundup of impactful U.S. domestic news highlights key political and social issues, including lawsuits concerning elections, immigration policies, and major political figures under scrutiny ahead of the presidential election. Election tensions and legal controversies dominate as the nation braces for a tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Legal battles have intensified in the U.S. as groups file lawsuits related to election procedures, such as in Georgia, where civil rights organizations are challenging delayed absentee ballot mailings.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Republican efforts to halt the count of certain Pennsylvania provisional ballots, a move that holds significant implications for the election result.
In a related development, immigration and border policies continue to stir political debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump offering contrasting visions on the matter.
