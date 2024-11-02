Kamala Harris Faces Union Support Challenges Ahead of U.S. Election

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing challenges in securing support from male union volunteers just days before the U.S. election, as she aims to boost Democratic turnout at the polls.

Historically, labor unions have endorsed Democratic candidates, and Harris, alongside President Joe Biden, has been a strong advocate for workers' rights. However, former President Donald Trump has gained ground among union workers, posing a potential obstacle for Harris as she vies to become the first female and second Black U.S. president.

Labor officials, including AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, acknowledge that sexism is undermining Harris' support among some union members, particularly in male-dominated trades. Enthusiasm is higher among women, marking a pivotal factor in the impending election.

