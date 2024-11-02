Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Congress Amidst Calls for National Unity

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for internal party disputes and stressed the importance of national unity for India's growth. Tiwari accused Kharge of being sidelined by his party and critiqued Rahul Gandhi, urging for solidarity over division for future progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:54 IST
Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique aimed at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has accused the Congress leader of facing neglect within his own party. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari suggested that Kharge's remarks against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may stem from frustration over his sidelined status during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process.

Tiwari questioned whether the Congress genuinely considers Kharge as its president, pointing out a lack of respect for him within the party. He also accused Kharge of making frivolous statements without substantial backing, such as questioning Rahul Gandhi's 'khata khat' comment. Tiwari asserted, "Kharge ji keeps saying anything. Does the Congress respect him as their leader? If not, why should we listen to him?" Tiwari highlighted BJP's success, crediting Modi's commitment and dedication.

Emphasizing the necessity for national unity, Tiwari invoked the phrase "Badatoge to Katoge," underscoring how division has historically hindered progress. He advocated for collective growth to ensure India becomes developed by 2047, referencing past separation like the partition and British rule. "Elections are just a small part of it," he remarked, stressing unity over divisive strategies for national progress.

