Kerala Political Storm: Black Money Allegations Spark Controversy

The political scene in Kerala has been stirred by new revelations regarding the 2021 Kodakara black money incident. The ruling CPI(M) has taken a swipe at BJP, suggesting the opposition party should change its symbol from a lotus to a sack, implying the financial controversy.

Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas accused the opposition Congress of remaining silent on the absence of action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the black money case. Meanwhile, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil counter-claimed a supposed deal between the BJP and CPI(M).

Adding heat to the ongoing by-election campaigns, former BJP functionary Tirur Satheesh alleged the unaccounted money was tied to BJP's election funds, escalating tensions and political allegations across parties. The BJP, however, appeared unperturbed, dismissing the claims as expected election tactics.

