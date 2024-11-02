Karnataka Ministers Challenge PM Modi on Congress Criticism

Karnataka ministers, on Saturday, expressed collective disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments targeting the Congress party's election promises. Minister HK Patil criticized these remarks as 'irresponsible,' emphasizing the need for acknowledging state governments' efforts. Patil cited the recent Lok Sabha election results as a clear message to the center.

Addressing the media, Patil questioned the central government's ethics, comparing their alleged favoritism towards industrial tycoons to allegations against state governments. He labeled Modi's statements as historically unprecedented for an Indian Prime Minister. IT Minister Priyank Kharge accused Modi of being 'ill-informed' and demanded transparency in addressing economic issues.

On social media, Kharge sought an open debate to contrast guarantees made by the Congress and the current government, asking for a genuine media interaction. He highlighted Karnataka's financial contributions relative to its federal returns. Kharge questioned the authenticity of the central schemes, implying they mirror successful Karnataka initiatives.

