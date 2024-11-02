Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Karnataka CM vs Former CM

Former Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai criticizes Congress leader Siddaramaiah's management of state finances, accusing him of leaving Karnataka's economy in disarray due to political motives. In response, Siddaramaiah defends his government's achievements and blames BJP for a legacy of corruption, accusing them of stymied progress. Tensions escalate.

Political Tensions Rise: Karnataka CM vs Former CM
Former CM and BJP leader Basavraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political exchange, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavraj Bommai has publicly criticized the state's current Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged economic mismanagement. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bommai accused Siddaramaiah of prioritizing political ambitions over financial stability.

Bommai contended that the state's finances were in disarray, attributing this to Siddaramaiah's reliance on 'freebies'. He highlighted a significant state debt, exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore borrowed over the past year, claiming it stemmed from the Chief Minister's political agendas.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of hindering Karnataka's progress with a 'legacy of corruption', emphasizing the funds his government has allocated to fulfill electoral promises. This ongoing war of words underscores the heightened political tensions as both leaders attempt to influence public perception ahead of future electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

