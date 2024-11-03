Left Menu

Kamala Harris Lights Up SNL Before Election Showdown

In a strategic move before the U.S. presidential election, Kamala Harris appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' to entertain and connect with voters. As the election looms, Harris is displaying a surprising lead in some key states. Meanwhile, Trump continues to rally on familiar themes.

Updated: 03-11-2024 09:52 IST
In a surprising twist before the impending U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', bringing humor and a personal touch to her campaign. Harris, who impersonated herself alongside Maya Rudolph, displayed her comedic chops just as voters head to the polls.

The appearance comes as Harris and President Donald Trump make final pushes in battleground states. A new poll indicates Harris leading in Iowa, a departure from previous trends in the state. Both candidates are pushing familiar narratives in their respective campaigns.

At campaign events, Trump reiterated his calls for immigration crackdowns while Harris warned against Trump's potential return to power. With voter turnout hitting record highs, the race remains tightly contested in key areas. Analysts watch closely as both candidates engage in a whirlwind of campaign activities.

