Kamala Harris: Beacon of Hope for India-US Relations

Neil Makhija, an Indian-origin Democratic leader, emphasizes the significance of the India-US partnership. He advocates for Kamala Harris as a potential US president recognizing its importance. Makhija criticizes Trump's immigration policies and underscores Harris's efforts for immigration reform, from H1B visas to fostering an inclusive nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India-US partnership is hailed as a pivotal global engagement, with its prospects poised to flourish under Kamala Harris's potential presidency, according to Democratic leader Neil Makhija.

In an interview with PTI, Makhija stressed Harris's understanding of this key alliance amidst US-China competition and Russia's contentious actions. He criticized former President Trump's immigration policies and their divisive impact on immigrant communities, including Indian-Americans.

With the upcoming presidential election, Makhija articulated a choice between preserving democratic ideals or reverting to exclusionary policies. He champions Harris's inclusive vision as essential for safeguarding an America founded on diversity and opportunity for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

