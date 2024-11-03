Kamala Harris: Beacon of Hope for India-US Relations

The India-US partnership is hailed as a pivotal global engagement, with its prospects poised to flourish under Kamala Harris's potential presidency, according to Democratic leader Neil Makhija.

In an interview with PTI, Makhija stressed Harris's understanding of this key alliance amidst US-China competition and Russia's contentious actions. He criticized former President Trump's immigration policies and their divisive impact on immigrant communities, including Indian-Americans.

With the upcoming presidential election, Makhija articulated a choice between preserving democratic ideals or reverting to exclusionary policies. He champions Harris's inclusive vision as essential for safeguarding an America founded on diversity and opportunity for all.

