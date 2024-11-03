Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Vision for Jharkhand's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra in Ranchi, declaring the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections crucial for securing the state's future. Shah emphasized the election's significance beyond a governmental change, urging voters to choose between development with BJP and corruption with rivals.

Addressing a gathering, Shah positioned the BJP as distinctive, highlighting its consistent track record of fulfilling promises. He stated that the poor, backward classes, tribals, and Dalits are placing their hopes on the BJP's commitments, emphasizing the party's dedication to development under Prime Minister Modi.

Shah criticized the current governance under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, raising concerns about tribal safety and cultural threats due to infiltration. He assured that the BJP aims to safeguard Jharkhand's resources and people with the slogan "Roti, Beti, Maati." As assembly elections approach, Shah promised to reclaim lands for women and increase security.

