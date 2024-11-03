Left Menu

Amit Shah Targets Jharkhand Government Over Development, Infiltration, and Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at a BJP event in Ranchi. Shah highlighted the BJP's developmental contributions and accused Soren's government of corruption, appeasement, and failing the state's youth. Hemant Soren has requested the center to clear coal dues critical for the state’s growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:35 IST
Amit Shah Targets Jharkhand Government Over Development, Infiltration, and Corruption
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Youtube: BJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at the BJP's manifesto release event in Ranchi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asserting that the chief minister must answer for the state's financial grievances, not the BJP. Shah accused the previous UPA government of providing insufficient funds compared to Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Shah claimed Soren's government facilitated infiltrators, leading to demographic changes and endangering women's safety in the state. He promised that a BJP-led government would address these issues and secure the welfare of tribes, women, and youths by combating unemployment and corruption.

Highlighting the BJP's historic role in Jharkhand's formation, Shah credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi for the state's progress, contrasting it with alleged stagnation during Soren's term. Shah decried alleged incidents of appeasement and ensured strict law enforcement against communal offenses. With elections imminent, Shah emphasized the need for a government rooting out corruption and working for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024