Amit Shah Targets Jharkhand Government Over Development, Infiltration, and Corruption

In a fiery address at the BJP's manifesto release event in Ranchi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asserting that the chief minister must answer for the state's financial grievances, not the BJP. Shah accused the previous UPA government of providing insufficient funds compared to Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Shah claimed Soren's government facilitated infiltrators, leading to demographic changes and endangering women's safety in the state. He promised that a BJP-led government would address these issues and secure the welfare of tribes, women, and youths by combating unemployment and corruption.

Highlighting the BJP's historic role in Jharkhand's formation, Shah credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi for the state's progress, contrasting it with alleged stagnation during Soren's term. Shah decried alleged incidents of appeasement and ensured strict law enforcement against communal offenses. With elections imminent, Shah emphasized the need for a government rooting out corruption and working for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)