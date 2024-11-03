Congress Criticizes Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir Security Lapses
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticized the central government for failing to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, following the Budgam attack. He highlighted the increasing terror activities despite BJP's promises post-demonetization and Article 370 abrogation. National Conference's Farooq Abdullah called for an investigation to uncover potential destabilization efforts.
In a scathing attack on the central government, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accused it of failing to effectively combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Tiwari highlighted the increase in terror incidents in the valley, referencing a recent attack in Budgam, and claimed that the government has been unable to follow through on its anti-terror promises.
Despite reassurances by the BJP-led administration that demonetization and the abrogation of Article 370 would curb terrorism, Tiwari asserted that the situation on the ground had worsened. 'Central government has completely failed in cordoning off terrorists,' he said, pointing out that security forces and outsiders in J&K have become frequent targets.
In Budgam, terrorists opened fire on two non-locals, forcing security forces to conduct extensive search operations. While two terrorists were neutralized in Anantnag, another encounter erupted in Srinagar's Khanyar area. Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference urged a thorough investigation into the Budgam incident, suspecting attempts to destabilize the government in J&K.
