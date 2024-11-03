Political Whirlwind: Sobha Surendran and the Kodakara Black Money Controversy

In a bold defense, senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran has alleged political maneuvering by the ruling CPI (M) amidst new developments in the Kodakara black money case. She asserts that accusations against her party colleagues are strategically crafted by CPI (M) to tarnish the BJP's image.

Addressing the media, Surendran refuted any personal links to the allegations concerning BJP's Kerala chief, K Surendran. Her remarks came shortly after former BJP member Tirur Satheesh accused her of instigating revelations in the ongoing investigation.

Surendran labeled Satheesh a mere instrument of CPI (M), indirectly influenced by their headquarters at AKG Centre. She called for a thorough probe into Satheesh's communications to unveil the political entanglements in this high-stakes case.

(With inputs from agencies.)