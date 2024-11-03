India and China Ease Tensions: A Path to New Possibilities

India and China have announced a significant step in improving bilateral relations with the disengagement of troops at key friction points in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed this progress as an encouraging development that may lead to further cooperation between the two Asian giants.

This comes after the completion of disengagement at Demchok and Depsang Plains, allowing Indian troops to commence verification patrolling in these areas. The breakthrough follows negotiations aiming to resolve issues stemming from the 2020 standoff.

A breakthrough agreement was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi, marking a crucial milestone in easing tensions that had escalated after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Jaishankar emphasized the need for continuous dialogue to address other bilateral issues and prevent future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)