Left Menu

India and China Ease Tensions: A Path to New Possibilities

India and China have made progress in disengaging troops at friction points in eastern Ladakh, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This development, after recent negotiations and disengagement at Demchok and Depsang, offers hope for further cooperation and resolution of issues between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:22 IST
India and China Ease Tensions: A Path to New Possibilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India and China have announced a significant step in improving bilateral relations with the disengagement of troops at key friction points in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed this progress as an encouraging development that may lead to further cooperation between the two Asian giants.

This comes after the completion of disengagement at Demchok and Depsang Plains, allowing Indian troops to commence verification patrolling in these areas. The breakthrough follows negotiations aiming to resolve issues stemming from the 2020 standoff.

A breakthrough agreement was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi, marking a crucial milestone in easing tensions that had escalated after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Jaishankar emphasized the need for continuous dialogue to address other bilateral issues and prevent future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024