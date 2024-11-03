The Battle for the White House: Trump vs. Harris

The U.S. presidential race is shaping up to be a high-stakes battle as Republican Donald Trump prepares to challenge Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on November 5th. Both candidates are intensifying their campaigns in key swing states, with Trump aiming for a comeback despite ongoing legal challenges.

Kamala Harris, a trailblazer as the first woman and person of color to serve as Vice President, is focusing her campaign on reproductive rights and economic reforms. She is leveraging her diverse background and policy plans to draw support from a wide coalition including young voters and people of color.

Donald Trump, unabated by his previous electoral defeat and legal hurdles, is campaigning vigorously, maintaining his rhetoric around alleged election fraud. His proposed policies include significant changes to immigration and economic tariffs, drawing from his experience and polarizing political style.

(With inputs from agencies.)