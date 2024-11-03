Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Promises Medical College for Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, promises to establish a medical college in Wayanad. Addressing a public meeting, he highlights commitments to improve local infrastructure. The by-election for Wayanad LS seat is scheduled for November 13 after Gandhi vacated the seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in India's Congress party, alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, assured voters of Wayanad that they are dedicated to setting up a medical college in the region. Gandhi spoke at a public meeting in Malappuram district, addressing the pressing need for improved local infrastructure.

The former Wayanad MP acknowledged the significant support he received from the community during his difficult times. He emphasized commitments to better night traffic and infrastructure developments, ensuring that both he and the new MP will focus on these crucial projects.

Gandhi took a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging inadequate financial support for the landslide-affected region. Despite rainy weather, many supporters gathered eagerly to hear him speak, reinforcing the personal connections he has fostered in Wayanad. The by-election follows his decision to vacate the Wayanad seat and will take place on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

