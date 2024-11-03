Tense Political Showdown as BJP Promises UCC Implementation in Jharkhand
The BJP, led by Amit Shah, pledges to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, excluding tribals. Chief Minister Hemant Soren opposes the UCC and NRC in the state. Meanwhile, a grenade attack in Srinagar injures 11, and Delhi's air quality worsens with an AQI of 382.
In a significant political announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP's intent to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, with an exception for tribal communities. This pledge comes amidst heated discussions in the state, as the party seeks to harness support by addressing long-standing issues of uniformity in civil laws.
However, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has vociferously rejected the proposal, asserting that neither the UCC nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will take root in Jharkhand under his watch. The clash of ideologies between the BJP and Soren's government highlights the state's contentious political landscape.
In other news, Srinagar witnessed a disturbing grenade attack targeting a CRPF bunker, resulting in injuries to 11 civilians. Concurrently, New Delhi's air quality remains alarming, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 382, ranking it the worst in the country, raising concerns over environmental health and policy measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
