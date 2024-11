Language Debate: Calls for English Replies in Parliament

John Brittas, CPI(M) MP in the Rajya Sabha, has expressed strong opposition to the Union Government's use of Hindi-only responses in parliamentary communications, which he believes violates statutory language guidelines.

In a bold move of protest, Brittas penned a letter in Malayalam to the Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, after receiving queries in Hindi. He highlighted how this departure from established norms of using English creates hurdles for MPs from non-Hindi-speaking regions.

Brittas underscores that, as per the Official Languages Act, 1963, English must be used alongside Hindi in parliamentary business. This linguistic disregard poses a significant barrier to effective communication, especially for representatives from southern states where Hindi is neither official nor widely spoken.

