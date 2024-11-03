Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Harris and Trump in a Fierce Battle for Swing States

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are embroiled in a close U.S. presidential race focusing on key swing states. Trump courts rural voters, while Harris engages with Michigan's diverse electorate, amid skepticism. With Congress control in balance, both candidates address crucial issues such as cost of living and immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:43 IST
In a high-stakes U.S. presidential race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making a final push in pivotal swing states. Polls reveal a tightly contested battle, with Trump's focus on Hispanic men, and Harris appealing to women supporters. Both candidates face unfavorable voter perceptions.

More than 76 million Americans have already cast their votes ahead of Election Day. Control of the Senate and House of Representatives is also critical, with Republicans eyeing Senate dominance, while Democrats could flip the House. The race's outcome could significantly influence U.S. legislative progress.

Harris seeks to address cost of living concerns and portrays Trump as divisive, while Trump blames Harris for rising prices and immigration issues. Trump's potential presidency could impact U.S. foreign policy, including military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

