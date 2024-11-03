High-Stakes Showdown: Harris and Trump in a Fierce Battle for Swing States

In a high-stakes U.S. presidential race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making a final push in pivotal swing states. Polls reveal a tightly contested battle, with Trump's focus on Hispanic men, and Harris appealing to women supporters. Both candidates face unfavorable voter perceptions.

More than 76 million Americans have already cast their votes ahead of Election Day. Control of the Senate and House of Representatives is also critical, with Republicans eyeing Senate dominance, while Democrats could flip the House. The race's outcome could significantly influence U.S. legislative progress.

Harris seeks to address cost of living concerns and portrays Trump as divisive, while Trump blames Harris for rising prices and immigration issues. Trump's potential presidency could impact U.S. foreign policy, including military aid to Ukraine.

