HD Kumaraswamy's Fierce Critique on Congress Candidate Ahead of Crucial Bye-election

In a charged campaign rally on Sunday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a vehement critique of Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara. Questioning Yogeshwara's track record, he asked how someone who couldn't develop his hometown of Chekkere could be trusted with the Channapatna constituency's future.

Kumaraswamy highlighted Yogeshwara's past critiques of the DK brothers and accused him of hypocrisy for now aligning with them. Addressing allegations of being an 'outsider,' he asserted his deep roots in Ramanagara, invoking his emotional connection to the district.

The minister urged voters to be cautious, calling attention to past vote-buying tactics by Congress and promoting NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy's supportive youth initiatives in Chekkere. Highlighting defections and deceit by Congress, he rallied support from key BJP leaders, emphasizing his party's tangible development accomplishments.

