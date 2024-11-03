Left Menu

HD Kumaraswamy's Fierce Critique on Congress Candidate Ahead of Crucial Bye-election

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara's development record ahead of the Channapatna bye-election. He questioned Yogeshwara's ability to develop the constituency and pointed out alliances and electoral tactics. Kumaraswamy emphasized the achievements of his party and galvanized support for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:51 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged campaign rally on Sunday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a vehement critique of Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara. Questioning Yogeshwara's track record, he asked how someone who couldn't develop his hometown of Chekkere could be trusted with the Channapatna constituency's future.

Kumaraswamy highlighted Yogeshwara's past critiques of the DK brothers and accused him of hypocrisy for now aligning with them. Addressing allegations of being an 'outsider,' he asserted his deep roots in Ramanagara, invoking his emotional connection to the district.

The minister urged voters to be cautious, calling attention to past vote-buying tactics by Congress and promoting NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy's supportive youth initiatives in Chekkere. Highlighting defections and deceit by Congress, he rallied support from key BJP leaders, emphasizing his party's tangible development accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

