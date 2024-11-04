Left Menu

Kamala Harris Inspires with Vision for Unity and Justice

Kamala Harris, touring the nation for her presidential campaign, observes a deep desire among Americans to overcome hatred and division. In Detroit, she highlights the youth's eagerness for change and stresses the importance of answering crucial questions about America's future through unity and the power of voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:42 IST
Kamala Harris Inspires with Vision for Unity and Justice
Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

As Kamala Harris concluded her presidential campaign tour, the Democratic candidate revealed her observations of a country eager to overcome hatred and division, envisioning a new path forward.

Speaking at Detroit's church, she highlighted the determination among Americans, especially the youth, to affect change, emphasizing their organized efforts to 'bend the arc of history toward justice.'

Addressing voters, Harris urged them to envision a country shaped by freedom and justice, underlining the power of democracy and the significance of voter participation in shaping America's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024