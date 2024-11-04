Moldova's Historic Election: Maia Sandu Triumphs Amid Controversy

Moldova's pro-Western leader, Maia Sandu, has secured a pivotal victory in the presidential elections, defeating her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who had the backing of the pro-Russian Socialist Party. With nearly all votes counted, the Central Election Commission announced Sandu led with 54.35%.

Sandu's triumph underscores her push for Moldova to leave Moscow's influence and join the European Union. However, Stoianoglo's widespread support raises concerns for Sandu's party ahead of next summer's critical parliamentary elections. Stoianoglo denies being a Kremlin ally despite Sandu's portrayal.

The election, marred by allegations of Russian meddling, reflects Moldova's historical East-West divide. Sandu claims efforts to sway the vote include cyberattacks and voter manipulation, accusations denied by Moscow. The diaspora's high turnout played a crucial role, shifting the election's balance in Sandu's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)