Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

In a bold announcement, Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared his intention to significantly increase funding for Britain's border security agency, targeting people-smuggling gangs as though they were terror networks. This move comes amid a rising crisis of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Speaking at an Interpol gathering, Starmer stressed the urgent need for global cooperation, stating, 'the world needs to wake up to the severity of this challenge.' He called for greater cross-border law-enforcement collaboration and proposed increasing the two-year budget of the U.K. Border Security Command from 75 million pounds to 150 million pounds.

Starmer's approach has stirred debate, particularly after praising Italy's conservative government for its migrant policies. Despite conservative opposition to his cancellation of a controversial deportation plan, Starmer maintains a focus on ethical solutions to the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)