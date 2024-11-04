Modi's Rally Marathon: Shaping Jharkhand's Political Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a significant impact on the political landscape of Jharkhand, as he addresses two critical rallies ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Arriving at Gaya airport in Bihar at approximately 11 a.m., Modi is expected to travel to Garhwa via helicopter to deliver his first address of the day, as confirmed by senior BJP leadership.

Following the Garhwa rally, Modi will proceed to Ranchi and continue to Chaibasa for a second rally at 2:30 p.m., solidifying his presence in the state. This visit comes as preparations, overseen by BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)