Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand

In a contentious political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has accused the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltration to boost its vote bank. Dubey issued a stark warning that tribal communities could face existential threats if immediate actions are not taken.

Dubey's comments were echoed by BJP Jharkhand co-in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for allegedly supporting infiltrators. Sarma suggested that political parties endorsing such infiltration should have their registrations revoked, highlighting tensions as Jharkhand prepares for its upcoming assembly elections.

In a significant political shift, Mandal Murmu, who previously endorsed Hemant Soren for the Barhait Assembly, has joined BJP. Murmu expressed a commitment to address demographic changes within Santhal Pargana. These developments unfold as Jharkhand readies for two-phase elections on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)