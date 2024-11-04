Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand

BJP's Nishikant Dubey accuses Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government of encouraging Bangladeshi infiltration for electoral gains. Himanta Biswa Sarma joins the criticism, demanding the cancellation of registration for parties aiding infiltrators. Amidst these allegations, notable political shifts occur as Mandal Murmu joins BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:21 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has accused the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltration to boost its vote bank. Dubey issued a stark warning that tribal communities could face existential threats if immediate actions are not taken.

Dubey's comments were echoed by BJP Jharkhand co-in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for allegedly supporting infiltrators. Sarma suggested that political parties endorsing such infiltration should have their registrations revoked, highlighting tensions as Jharkhand prepares for its upcoming assembly elections.

In a significant political shift, Mandal Murmu, who previously endorsed Hemant Soren for the Barhait Assembly, has joined BJP. Murmu expressed a commitment to address demographic changes within Santhal Pargana. These developments unfold as Jharkhand readies for two-phase elections on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

