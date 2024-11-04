Mandal Murmu Joins BJP Amid Political Turmoil in Jharkhand
Mandal Murmu, a significant figure and proposer of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination, has switched allegiance to the BJP. This move comes amid claims that tribal culture is endangered under the current state government. Murmu's transition signifies new dynamics in the Barhait assembly constituency ahead of the elections.
Mandal Murmu, notable as a proposer of current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination for the Barhait assembly constituency, has officially joined the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to party officials.
Murmu, a descendant of the famous Santhal revolt leaders, Sido and Kanhu, made his transition to the BJP in Deoghar. The membership ceremony took place on Sunday, in the presence of prominent leaders including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Murmu's allegiance to the BJP on X, citing the wrong policies of the current Jharkhand government as a threat to tribal culture. The BJP has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom to contest against Soren in Barhait, with the elections slated for November 13 and 20, followed by results on November 23.
