Mandal Murmu Joins BJP Amid Political Turmoil in Jharkhand

Mandal Murmu, notable as a proposer of current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination for the Barhait assembly constituency, has officially joined the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to party officials.

Murmu, a descendant of the famous Santhal revolt leaders, Sido and Kanhu, made his transition to the BJP in Deoghar. The membership ceremony took place on Sunday, in the presence of prominent leaders including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Murmu's allegiance to the BJP on X, citing the wrong policies of the current Jharkhand government as a threat to tribal culture. The BJP has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom to contest against Soren in Barhait, with the elections slated for November 13 and 20, followed by results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)