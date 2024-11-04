Election Shake-Up: DGP Rashmi Shukla Transferred in Maharashtra
The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Maharashtra's DGP Rashmi Shukla amid complaints from political parties. The state government is required to appoint a new DGP from a panel of three senior IPS officers. The commission emphasizes the importance of impartiality as Maharashtra's assembly elections approach.
The Election Commission of India has mandated the immediate transfer of Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Shukla, in response to complaints from various political entities, including the Congress. This directive comes as the state gears up for assembly elections scheduled for November 20.
Following the decision, Maharashtra's Chief Secretary has been instructed to delegate Shukla's responsibilities to the next senior-most IPS officer available. Additionally, the state has been asked to prepare a panel of three potential candidates for the role of DGP by Tuesday evening.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a recent evaluation meeting, underscored the need for officials to not only act with impartiality but to ensure that their actions are perceived as unbiased and fair
