Abdul Rahim Rather: The Voice of Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly

Veteran leader Abdul Rahim Rather has been chosen as the first speaker of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly in the Union Territory. Known for his extensive career as a seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief, Rather's uncontested election signals high hopes for competent leadership in the newly reformed assembly.

The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that Rather was a 'natural choice' for the role, pointing to his notable contributions in various capacities over the years. The election was carried out via a voice vote, with opposition parties refraining from contesting, reflecting broad support across party lines.

Following the historical assembly meeting, members expressed optimism about Rather's potential to drive discussions forward with fairness and experience, aiming to address the multitude of issues facing the region today.

