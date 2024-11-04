JMM Alleges Conspiracy Amidst Soren's Nomination Row

The political scene in Jharkhand has heated up as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to cancel the nomination of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This statement comes on the heels of Mandal Murmu, Soren's nomination proposer for Barhait Assembly, joining BJP.

Pandey compared the situation to the recent Lok Sabha elections in Surat, where a Congress candidate's nomination was rejected, leading to an unopposed BJP win. He mentioned that they acted promptly upon receiving information that a similar scenario was unfolding in Jharkhand to avert the potential cancellation of Soren's nomination.

Pandey's allegations were further fueled by Mandal Murmu joining BJP, in a ceremony attended by prominent BJP figures like Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As Jharkhand prepares for its Assembly elections in November, claims of political sabotage add a layer of tension to the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)