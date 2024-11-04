Political Tensions Surge in Jharkhand as JMM and BJP Clash

Political tensions are rising in Jharkhand as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji criticizes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to undermine her party's accomplishments. Her comments follow the defection of Mandal Murmu to the BJP, a move seen as part of a larger political strategy.

Speaking candidly, Maji accused the BJP of failing to deliver during their long tenure in power, alleging that their actions now aim to destabilize the current JMM-led administration. The electorate, she emphasized, desires leadership that prioritizes their needs, something she believes her party provides.

The defection occurred amid escalating tensions, with Murmu joining the BJP in the presence of senior party figures. Meanwhile, JMM leader Manoj Pandey alluded to a thwarted plot against JMM leader Hemant Soren, underscoring the high stakes as Jharkhand approaches its Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)