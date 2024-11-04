Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge in Jharkhand as JMM and BJP Clash

The political landscape in Jharkhand intensifies following Mandal Murmu's defection to BJP. JMM's Mahua Maji accuses BJP of undermining the party's progress. The clash comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections, with accusations of conspiracy adding to the tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:01 IST
Political Tensions Surge in Jharkhand as JMM and BJP Clash
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) candidate from Ranchi, Mahua Maji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are rising in Jharkhand as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji criticizes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to undermine her party's accomplishments. Her comments follow the defection of Mandal Murmu to the BJP, a move seen as part of a larger political strategy.

Speaking candidly, Maji accused the BJP of failing to deliver during their long tenure in power, alleging that their actions now aim to destabilize the current JMM-led administration. The electorate, she emphasized, desires leadership that prioritizes their needs, something she believes her party provides.

The defection occurred amid escalating tensions, with Murmu joining the BJP in the presence of senior party figures. Meanwhile, JMM leader Manoj Pandey alluded to a thwarted plot against JMM leader Hemant Soren, underscoring the high stakes as Jharkhand approaches its Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024