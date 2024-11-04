China Stocks Surge as Major Policy Week Unfolds
China's stocks rose, and Hong Kong markets steadied as traders prepared for a crucial week. This involves a U.S. election, a potential interest rate cut, and significant policy meetings in China. The Shanghai Composite climbed, with strong sectors like financials and consumer staples. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index experienced lower trading volumes.
China's stock markets witnessed marked gains on Monday, driven by trader speculation ahead of a significant week that includes a U.S. election and potential interest rate adjustments.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to close at 3,310.21, while the CSI300 saw a 1.4% rise, prominently featuring growth in the financial and consumer staples sectors. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished with a modest increase of 0.3% amid notably reduced trading volumes.
Contributing to the day's successes were robust sales figures from automaker BYD, propelling its Hong Kong shares up by 4.4%. In contrast, the property market experienced a decline due to profit-taking activities. Upcoming U.S. elections, particularly the prospects of Trump's policies, may influence market sentiments, especially in Hong Kong.
