China Stocks Surge as Major Policy Week Unfolds

China's stock markets witnessed marked gains on Monday, driven by trader speculation ahead of a significant week that includes a U.S. election and potential interest rate adjustments.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to close at 3,310.21, while the CSI300 saw a 1.4% rise, prominently featuring growth in the financial and consumer staples sectors. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished with a modest increase of 0.3% amid notably reduced trading volumes.

Contributing to the day's successes were robust sales figures from automaker BYD, propelling its Hong Kong shares up by 4.4%. In contrast, the property market experienced a decline due to profit-taking activities. Upcoming U.S. elections, particularly the prospects of Trump's policies, may influence market sentiments, especially in Hong Kong.

