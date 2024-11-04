Polls Rescheduled: Festive Season Adjustments
The Election Commission has postponed assembly bypolls in several regions due to overlapping festivals. In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala, voters and political parties expressed concerns about reduced turnout. The new schedule moves polls from November 13 to 20, keeping the counting date unchanged at November 23.
The Election Commission has announced a rescheduling of the assembly bypolls in light of upcoming festivals, affecting multi-state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala.
Political parties urged this decision to ensure better voter participation. In Kerala, festivities overlap with the election date, impacting the Palakkad seat nomination.
Similarly, religious observations in Punjab and travel trends in Uttar Pradesh strongly influenced the Election Commission's choice to delay the voting from November 13 to November 20.
