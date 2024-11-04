Polls Rescheduled: Festive Season Adjustments

The Election Commission has announced a rescheduling of the assembly bypolls in light of upcoming festivals, affecting multi-state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala.

Political parties urged this decision to ensure better voter participation. In Kerala, festivities overlap with the election date, impacting the Palakkad seat nomination.

Similarly, religious observations in Punjab and travel trends in Uttar Pradesh strongly influenced the Election Commission's choice to delay the voting from November 13 to November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)