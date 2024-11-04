Left Menu

Polls Rescheduled: Festive Season Adjustments

The Election Commission has postponed assembly bypolls in several regions due to overlapping festivals. In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala, voters and political parties expressed concerns about reduced turnout. The new schedule moves polls from November 13 to 20, keeping the counting date unchanged at November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:20 IST
Polls Rescheduled: Festive Season Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has announced a rescheduling of the assembly bypolls in light of upcoming festivals, affecting multi-state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala.

Political parties urged this decision to ensure better voter participation. In Kerala, festivities overlap with the election date, impacting the Palakkad seat nomination.

Similarly, religious observations in Punjab and travel trends in Uttar Pradesh strongly influenced the Election Commission's choice to delay the voting from November 13 to November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

