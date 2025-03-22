Ganguly Denies IPL Match Rescheduling Amid Security Speculations

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and ex-president of the BCCI, has dismissed speculation that the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 might be moved to Guwahati due to security concerns. Ganguly affirmed his support for Delhi Capitals while promoting as brand ambassador for Natraj Pipes.

While tensions simmer over the match's fate, a BCCI official has acknowledged ongoing discussions with Kolkata Police to ensure necessary security arrangements. Kolkata Police's recent social media post aimed to quash "misleading" reports and reassure citizens of their commitment to safety.

Kolkata's vibrant festival celebrations, with added processions announced by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, have led to concerns over crowd management, but local authorities are poised to reinforce measures, maintaining the match's original schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)