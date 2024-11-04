Tensions Flare: Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada Sparks Outcry
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for divisive politics. Clashes erupted at the Hindu Sabha Mandir involving Khalistani elements, raising concerns about growing tensions within the Indian diaspora in Canada.
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, on Monday, attributing it to the divisive politics of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The incident involved protesters carrying Khalistani flags, who clashed with devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple.
Peel Regional Police confirmed a protest took place at the temple, and circulated videos on social media showed individuals involved in fistfights and striking each other with poles on the temple grounds. The demonstration included banners supporting Khalistan, as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Bittu, in a video message, accused Trudeau of driving a wedge between Sikhs and Hindus in Canada, claiming the Canadian police were complicit with the Khalistani protesters. The High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a statement condemning the attack by 'anti-India' elements.
