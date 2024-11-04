Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over M&A Amidst Tight Presidential Race

With presidential elections creating policy uncertainties, the M&A sector faces challenges, regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins. Executives predict a resurgence in deal-making after the election, as regulatory and trade barriers currently hamper activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:48 IST
In a presidential race overshadowed by policy uncertainties, the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector remains cautious. Key executives express concerns that both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris present unpredictable regulatory environments, potentially stymieing corporate deals.

Despite a 14% increase in global M&A volumes to $2.85 trillion this year, the momentum of transactions has slumped from the peaks of 2021. The incumbent administration's stance on antitrust enforcement adds to the uncertainty, leaving dealmakers hopeful for clarity post-election.

While some industry insiders argue a Republican victory could ease regulatory pressure, others believe a Harris win wouldn't slow activity due to potential Federal Reserve monetary policy easing. The corporate world watches closely, eager for predictability in deal-making dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

