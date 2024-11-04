Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Election Commission for Alleged Bias

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticized the Election Commission for its supposedly biased language in response to the party's complaints. Ramesh urges the EC to address alleged incendiary remarks by Assam Chief Minister and Odisha Governor's campaign activities. The Congress also plans legal recourse if necessary.

The Congress party, led by its communications general secretary Jairam Ramesh, has launched an offensive against the Election Commission (EC), criticizing the body's language and perceived bias in addressing party complaints.

Ramesh has called for the EC to tackle what he claims are 'communal and incendiary' comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during election rallies. Additionally, the party also targets Odisha Governor Raghubar Das for allegedly campaigning in Jamshedpur.

The Congress, dissatisfied with the EC's handling of alleged irregularities in the Haryana assembly polls, vows to pursue legal action if the election body continues its current approach, which Ramesh describes as condescending and patronizing.

