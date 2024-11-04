Left Menu

Reddy Slams Congress Over Telangana Loan Waiver Claims

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading voters about a farm loan waiver in Telangana. Reddy claimed only Rs 17,869 crore was waived for farmers, not Rs 31,000 crore as stated by Congress, challenging them to prove their commitment with a judicial report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:12 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday accused Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, claiming that the party exaggerated a farm loan waiver in Telangana. Reddy insisted that the waiver amounted to Rs 17,869 crore, not the Rs 31,000 crore promoted by Congress.

Addressing reporters, Reddy, who leads the BJP in Telangana, noted the initial plan to cover 38.63 lakh farmers with a Rs 33,245 crore outlay. Yet, only 22 lakh farmers have benefited, leaving a gap of over 16 lakh farmers and Rs 15,376 crore in promised relief, he pointed out.

Reddy challenged Congress to affirm its promises with a high court judge's report. As Rahul Gandhi gears up for a Telangana visit, Reddy demanded clarity on unfulfilled guarantees, highlighting Congress's unmet promises in other states and criticizing their governance record as deceptive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

