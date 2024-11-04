Turbulent Developments: News from India and Beyond

The Election Commission has announced the rescheduling of the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala, moving the polling dates from November 13 to November 20 due to festive seasons. This decision affects 13 seats across the regions.

A tragic incident occurred in Uttarakhand as a bus, filled beyond capacity, plunged into a deep gorge resulting in the death of at least 36 passengers. The accident happened when people were returning to work post-Diwali festivities.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched a fierce verbal attack on the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, accusing them of supporting unauthorized entrants and likening them to 'mafia slaves' during a rally. Meanwhile, efforts continue in J&K to restore full statehood, as voiced by Lt Governor Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)