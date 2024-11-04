Left Menu

Turbulent Developments: News from India and Beyond

The article provides updates on recent events, including India's assembly bypolls rescheduling, a tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand killing 36 people, a MiG-29 jet crash in Agra, PM Modi's criticism of Jharkhand's coalition, J&K's efforts for statehood, and international incidents like clashes near a Hindu temple in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:31 IST
Turbulent Developments: News from India and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has announced the rescheduling of the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala, moving the polling dates from November 13 to November 20 due to festive seasons. This decision affects 13 seats across the regions.

A tragic incident occurred in Uttarakhand as a bus, filled beyond capacity, plunged into a deep gorge resulting in the death of at least 36 passengers. The accident happened when people were returning to work post-Diwali festivities.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched a fierce verbal attack on the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, accusing them of supporting unauthorized entrants and likening them to 'mafia slaves' during a rally. Meanwhile, efforts continue in J&K to restore full statehood, as voiced by Lt Governor Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024