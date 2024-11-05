Left Menu

Indian Americans Step into U.S. Political Arena

A record number of Indian Americans are running for political office across the U.S., particularly in California, reflecting increased engagement from this ethnic community. Prominent names include Nithya Raman for Los Angeles City Council and Dr. Ajay Raman for County Commissioner in Michigan, among others.

  • United States

An unprecedented number of Indian Americans are making significant strides in the political landscape across the United States. This trend highlights the community's growing interest in political participation and mainstream involvement.

California, which has a substantial Indian American population, witnesses the highest number of candidates, with many running for key positions such as city councils and the state assembly. Notable figures include Nithya Raman for Los Angeles City Council and Tara Sreekrishnan seeking a seat in the State Assembly.

Other states including Michigan, Arizona, and Texas also see multiple candidates vying for various offices. This movement underscores the community's evolving role in U.S. politics, aiming for representation at all levels, inspired by leaders such as Ro Khanna and Dr. Ami Bera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

