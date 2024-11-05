Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Campaign Gains Momentum Amidst Political Attacks

In a pulse check of the political landscape of Channapatna, Revathi Nikhil took to the streets to campaign for her husband and NDA candidate, Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Her morning efforts at the local bus stand and nearby college found her engaging with voters, in a drive to boost his electoral prospects.

Revathi's campaign came with the backing of Rashmi Ramegowda, and other Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, as she met students and residents, distributing flyers and urging support for Nikhil. She drew attention for her personalized interactions, especially with students, who responded warmly, reveling in selfie moments together.

Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy unleashed a fierce verbal salvo against Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara. Highlighting his track record over the past two decades, Kumaraswamy questioned Yogeshwara's credentials to develop Channapatna, as tension lines sharpen in this crucial by-election bout against BJP defector Yogeshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)