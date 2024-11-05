Left Menu

Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand

The Waqf land issue has sparked tension in Karnataka's Hubli district. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticizes the state government's handling and plans a visit. Simultaneously, the BJP promises UCC implementation in Jharkhand, sparking debate amid upcoming assembly elections over its impact on tribal rights and infiltrators from Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:59 IST
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As controversy reignites over the Waqf land issue in Karnataka, BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal, announced plans to visit Hubli district on November 7. This move follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to retract previously issued Waqf-related notices.

Pal contends that Siddaramaiah's retraction acknowledges the erroneous issuance of these notices, which affected farmers whose lands were declared Waqf property. Allegations have surfaced that Waqf's name was added to land records without proper notice in Vijayapura district, leading to concerns among farmers about losing ancestral lands.

Meanwhile, the BJP keeps its eye on Jharkhand, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the party's manifesto. The BJP pledges to enact a Uniform Civil Code there, ensuring the protection of tribal rights and returning lands allegedly occupied by infiltrators from Bangladesh. As Jharkhand prepares for assembly elections, political dynamics intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024