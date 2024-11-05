Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand

As controversy reignites over the Waqf land issue in Karnataka, BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal, announced plans to visit Hubli district on November 7. This move follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to retract previously issued Waqf-related notices.

Pal contends that Siddaramaiah's retraction acknowledges the erroneous issuance of these notices, which affected farmers whose lands were declared Waqf property. Allegations have surfaced that Waqf's name was added to land records without proper notice in Vijayapura district, leading to concerns among farmers about losing ancestral lands.

Meanwhile, the BJP keeps its eye on Jharkhand, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the party's manifesto. The BJP pledges to enact a Uniform Civil Code there, ensuring the protection of tribal rights and returning lands allegedly occupied by infiltrators from Bangladesh. As Jharkhand prepares for assembly elections, political dynamics intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)