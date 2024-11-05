Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions
BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde expressed confidence in a Mahayuti alliance victory in Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing voter alignment with national interest. Rising tensions are evident as three rebel candidates challenge the Maha Vikas Aghadi, potentially indicating internal fissures within both political coalitions.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde has expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the coalition aims to decisively win voter support by emphasizing national interests.
In a recent media interaction, Tawde highlighted the opposition's attempt to sow division within society but remained hopeful that voters committed to national interests would unite for Mahayuti. Addressing concerns about 'Vote Jihad', Tawde underlined the electorate's awareness and their anticipated backing of the alliance's developmental agenda.
The assembly elections, scheduled for November 20 with results expected on November 23, see BJP entering the race after previously securing 105 seats in 2019. However, internal challenges loom as rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have refused to withdraw nominations, leading to potential fractures and complex electoral contests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena Alleges Bogus Voter List Tampering Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Supreme Court Halts NCPCR's Directive on Madrassas
Controversial Video Sparks Legal Action Against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar
SC stays communication of child rights body NCPCR on shifting of students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.
Supreme Court Halts NCPCR's Mandate on Madrassas