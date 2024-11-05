Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde has expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the coalition aims to decisively win voter support by emphasizing national interests.

In a recent media interaction, Tawde highlighted the opposition's attempt to sow division within society but remained hopeful that voters committed to national interests would unite for Mahayuti. Addressing concerns about 'Vote Jihad', Tawde underlined the electorate's awareness and their anticipated backing of the alliance's developmental agenda.

The assembly elections, scheduled for November 20 with results expected on November 23, see BJP entering the race after previously securing 105 seats in 2019. However, internal challenges loom as rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have refused to withdraw nominations, leading to potential fractures and complex electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)