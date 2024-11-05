Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde expressed confidence in a Mahayuti alliance victory in Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing voter alignment with national interest. Rising tensions are evident as three rebel candidates challenge the Maha Vikas Aghadi, potentially indicating internal fissures within both political coalitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:09 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions
BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde has expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the coalition aims to decisively win voter support by emphasizing national interests.

In a recent media interaction, Tawde highlighted the opposition's attempt to sow division within society but remained hopeful that voters committed to national interests would unite for Mahayuti. Addressing concerns about 'Vote Jihad', Tawde underlined the electorate's awareness and their anticipated backing of the alliance's developmental agenda.

The assembly elections, scheduled for November 20 with results expected on November 23, see BJP entering the race after previously securing 105 seats in 2019. However, internal challenges loom as rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have refused to withdraw nominations, leading to potential fractures and complex electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024