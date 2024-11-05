Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Policy
Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, criticized the new policy for appointing the Director General of Police, questioning its long-term viability. He also accused the BJP of postponing elections, affecting the return of out-of-state voters. The Election Commission has rescheduled by-elections across several states.
- Country:
- India
In a striking criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government's new policy on police leadership, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over its sustainability. The new manual ensures a minimum two-year tenure for the Director General of Police and establishes a nominating committee headed by a retired High Court judge.
Yadav took to social media to question whether those implementing the changes would themselves remain in power for an equivalent period. He implied that the new rules could be an attempt to centralize control, dubbing it 'Delhi vs. Lucknow 2.0,' calling into question the balance of state and national influence.
Simultaneously, Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for postponing by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab, now scheduled for November 20. He argued that this move would disenfranchise voters who temporarily returned home during the festival season. Historically, election rescheduling has aimed to enhance voter participation by accommodating convenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
