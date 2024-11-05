Amrita Warring's Development Charge: Gidderbaha Campaign Trail
Congress candidate Amrita Warring focuses her bypoll campaign on development work attributed to her husband, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, a former MLA. She criticizes long-time constituency rival Shiromani Akali Dal for negligence, and is running against BJP and Aam Aadmi Party candidates in the upcoming election.
Amrita Warring is concentrating her bypoll campaign efforts on the development projects initiated by her husband, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, during his tenure as an MLA. She openly criticizes the Shiromani Akali Dal for failing the constituency over decades.
Gidderbaha, once a bastion of the Akalis, is now a crucial arena where Amrita faces BJP nominee Manpreet Singh Badal and AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon. She reports receiving strong backing from the local populace, emphasizing fulfilled promises and additional initiatives.
Accusing the AAP government of stalling funds for Gidderbaha's development, Amrita asserts that voters deserve honesty, citing the consistent development led by her husband, including educational, healthcare, and community facilities during his tenure.
